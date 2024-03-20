Motivation

Since 2012, the Workshop on Modeling & Simulation of Systems and Applications has provided a forum for engaging, educating, and expanding the modeling and simulation (ModSim) research community. In addition to closely surveying the current state of the art, the workshop has addressed areas that have been crucial to advancing the methods, uses, and reach of ModSim-related research among academia, industry, and government. This has included examining relevant system architecture trends, quantitative co-design, new tools and technologies, and the impact of evolving computing technologies at all scales, from the processor level to the extreme. This year, we look forward to engaging the community as we examine ModSim for Sustainable Computing

This ModSim 2024 Workshop is by invitation only and not open to the public. To be eligible to attend, all participants must register online by July 12, 2024. For questions or assistance with registering, please contact the workshop coordinator. I would like to register

Organizing Committee Adolfy Hoisie (BNL, Chair)

Shekhar Borkar (Qualcomm)

Pradip Bose (IBM)

Bruce Childers (U. of Pittsburgh)

Dan Ernst (Nvidia)

Patricia Foy (BNL)

Lizy John (U. of Texas, Austin)

Hyesoon Kim (Georgia Tech)

Jason Lowe-Power (UC Davis)

Satoshi Matsuoka (RIKEN Center for Computational Science)

Brian Page (DoD)

Charity Plata (BNL)

Martin Schulz (Technical U. of Munich)

Noel Wheeler (DoD)