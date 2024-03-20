- Nuclear & Particle Physics
Only invited participants can register for this workshop.
Since 2012, the Workshop on Modeling & Simulation of Systems and Applications has provided a forum for engaging, educating, and expanding the modeling and simulation (ModSim) research community. In addition to closely surveying the current state of the art, the workshop has addressed areas that have been crucial to advancing the methods, uses, and reach of ModSim-related research among academia, industry, and government. This has included examining relevant system architecture trends, quantitative co-design, new tools and technologies, and the impact of evolving computing technologies at all scales, from the processor level to the extreme. This year, we look forward to engaging the community as we examine ModSim for Sustainable Computing
Adolfy Hoisie (BNL, Chair)
Shekhar Borkar (Qualcomm)
Pradip Bose (IBM)
Bruce Childers (U. of Pittsburgh)
Dan Ernst (Nvidia)
Patricia Foy (BNL)
Lizy John (U. of Texas, Austin)
Hyesoon Kim (Georgia Tech)
Jason Lowe-Power (UC Davis)
Satoshi Matsuoka (RIKEN Center for Computational Science)
Brian Page (DoD)
Charity Plata (BNL)
Martin Schulz (Technical U. of Munich)
Noel Wheeler (DoD)
Almadena Chtchelkanova (NSF)
Hal Finkel (DOE/SC)
Robert Hoekstra (Sandia, & Representing NNSA)
Adolfy Hoisie (Chair of the Organizing Committee)
Noel Wheeler (DoD)
|March 20, 2024
|General registration opens
|July 12, 2024
|General registration closes
|July 3, 2024
|Additional non-U.S. citizens registration deadline for all participants who do not have an active appointment with Brookhaven Lab. You will be directed to the appropriate form once you have completed the event registration.
